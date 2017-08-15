11 percent increase in kids in protective custody since 2010 from opioid crisis

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County Children Services may not seem like a front line in the battle against the opioid epidemic, but a representative of the state Attorney General’s heroin unit addressed caseworkers at the agency Tuesday.

Alisha Nelson, a community outreach specialist for the Ohio Attorney General’s office, outlined the epidemic and asked the caseworkers about their experiences.

“The stories that I hear about the kids that are impacted are the hardest stories to listen to,” Nelson said.

County agency Director Randall Muth said it's important to focus on the impact this has on children because it’s huge.

There has been an 11 percent increase in children in protective custody across the state since 2010, according to a report by the Public Children Services Association of Ohio. About half of the children taken into custody in 2015 had parents who use drugs.

Nelson said the Attorney General’s Sobriety, Treatment and Reducing Trauma, or START, program works to get those parents into treatment and keep families together.

