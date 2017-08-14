JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Vintage plane crash-lands at Ohio airport; 2 people hurt


Published: Mon, August 14, 2017 @ 9:30 a.m.

ASHLAND, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a vintage, single-engine plane landing at a small Ohio airport for a veterans event veered off a runway and flipped upside down in the grass, leaving two people onboard with minor injuries.

The crash-landing happened Saturday at the Ashland County Airport, roughly 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Cleveland.

An organizer of the Ashland Veterans Appreciation Day tells the Ashland Times-Gazette that it was fortunate that no one was seriously hurt and that the pilot was able to avoid hitting other aircraft.

The county sheriff’s office investigating the crash-landing says the plane was a restored 1943 model used by the U.S. Navy during World War II.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes