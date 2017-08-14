US Rep. Tim Ryan endorses Dem candidate for Ohio secretary of state

YOUNGSTOWN — State Rep. Kathleen Clyde, who is running next year for the Democratic nomination for secretary of state, is the first statewide candidate endorsed by U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan for the 2018 election cycle.

Clyde of Kent, D-75th, is the only announced Democrat seeking the party’s nomination for secretary of state.

“During her time as a state representative I’ve seen firsthand the type of leadership Kathleen Clyde brings to our state,” said Ryan of Howland, D-13th. “Whether it’s fighting for good paying jobs in Northeast Ohio, working to make college more affordable, or standing up for voting rights, Kathleen Clyde has a track record of always putting Ohioans first. That is why I’m proud to support Kathleen’s campaign for secretary of state."

Clyde said, “Congressman Tim Ryan has been a tireless voice for working families in Ohio and across the country, and I’m honored to have his support for my campaign for secretary of state.”