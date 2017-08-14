Standoff ends peacefully after more than eight hours

BERLIN CENTER — U.S. Route 224 and state Route 534 are open again after a standoff between police and a suicidal man on West Akron-Canfield Road lasting more than eight hours.

The Sheriff’s office got a call from the man’s sister, who said her brother was suicidal and considering suicide by cop, at 12:44 a.m.

The Mahoning County Critical Response Team established a perimeter and began to negotiate with the man.

He surrendered himself peacefully at 9:15 a.m.

The man had multiple weapons in the house, but came out unarmed, Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene said.

“This was a great collaboration with multiple agencies,” Greene said. "The negotiators did an outstanding job. They did what they were supposed to do, and it was successful.”