‘Sound of Music’ coming to Powers

YOUNGSTOWN — A new touring production of “The Sound of Music” will come to Powers Auditorium on Dec. 19.

Tickets range from $29 to $89 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the DeYor Performing Arts Center box office, 260 W. Federal St., by phone at 330-744-0264 and at youngstownsymphony.com.

“The Sound of Music,” which features songs by Rodgers and Hammerstein, tells the story of Maria and the von Trapp family in Austria as World War II approaches. The Tony, Grammy and Academy Award-winning musical includes the songs “My Favorite Things,” “Edelweiss” and the title song.

A live television production of the show, based on the 1965 movie, aired in 2015 and was viewed by more than 44 million people.