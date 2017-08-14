JOBS
PARIS ATTACK | Officials describe French driver as suicidal


Published: Mon, August 14, 2017 @ 4:55 p.m.

PARIS (AP) — France’s Interior Ministry says a man who drove his car into a pizzeria was apparently suicidal and the incident is not believed linked to terrorism.

Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet said on BFM television that the man was born in 1985 and was believed to have tried to commit suicide last week.

Brandet said an 8-year-old girl was killed and four people were injured in a condition of “absolute emergency.”

He said eight others were slightly injured.

The man was arrested soon after the attack Monday night in the town of Sept-Sorts east of Paris.

A police official said the man was psychologically unstable and had no police record.

The official says investigators are not searching for accomplices.

