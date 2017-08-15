MetroParks hosts review of water-quality issues and goals

CANFIELD

At a presentation on Mill Creek MetroParks’ water, a common theme emerged: the importance of a watershedwide effort to improve water quality.

At a board meeting Monday, MetroParks Executive Director Aaron Young delivered a presentation on water quality, an issue that the MetroParks has long been aware of and which was brought to the public’s attention in June 2015 after a large fish kill in Lake Newport led to the finding of elevated E. coli bacteria levels.

Numerous representatives from other agencies attended, including the Mahoning County District Board of Health and the city of Youngstown.

In 2015, the park commissioned the county health board to conduct a 12-week study of E. coli levels at numerous spots in the park. That study concluded, among other findings, that numerous factors contribute to the elevated E. coli levels in the MetroParks’ waterways. Those factors could include agricultural runoff, failing septic systems and the city’s combined sewer overflows that discharge into park water, among others.

Young noted, too, that the MetroParks has endorsed an action plan for the watershed devised by AWARE (Alliance for Watershed Action and Resource Education), an organization in the MetroParks, is an active participant.

That plan lays out several goals, most of which the MetroParks is responsible for accomplishing. They include educating the public, preserving land, restoring land, reducing storm water and collecting data.

Read MORE in Tuesday's VINDICATOR.