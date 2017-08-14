Medical examiner rules New Castle boy's death ruled accidental

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old boy drowned in a pool in in the area over the weekend.

Emergency personnel in Lawrence County were called to the Neshannock Township pool just before 6 p.m. Sunday after the boy was found unresponsive in the pool.

When first responders arrived to find family and friends performing CPR on the child. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead early today.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office said the death of 3-year-old Geovonni Rotar was due to drowning and had been ruled accidental.