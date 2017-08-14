JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher on Wall Street


Published: Mon, August 14, 2017 @ 9:48 a.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening solidly higher on Wall Street as the market comes off its worst week since March.

Gains in technology companies and banks early Monday helped send indexes higher. Apple, Microsoft and Facebook each rose about 1 percent in the first few minutes of trading.

Bank of America was up 1.6 percent and JPMorgan Chase rose 1.1 percent.

Signs of anxiety in the market that flared last week were on the wane. Prices for bonds and gold fell.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 rose 19 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,460.

The Dow Jones industrials rose 128 points, or 0.6 percent, to 21,988. The Nasdaq composite rose 59 points, or 1 percent, to 6,315.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes