Man gives conflicting accounts of how he got shot in both legs

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a man with bullet wounds in both legs told police Sunday he shot himself after giving several conflicting stories.

Officers were called about 7:05 p.m. to a home in the 500 block of West Hylda Avenue for a report of a man shot and when they arrived they found a 19-year-old man lying on the floor bleeding from gunshot wounds.

Reports said the victim told police several stories of how he was wounded until he went to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, where police were told the person had shot himself.