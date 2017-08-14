UPDATE | Liberty police continue investigation into boy's shooting

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Liberty police say they don't know yet whether a boy, 2, who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg about 9 p.m. Sunday night shot himself or whether an adult fired at him.

The boy was awake and watching television at 11:30 p.m. Sunday night at Akron Children's Hospital in Akron, and the wound has been described as "grazing," Police Chief James Tisone said this morning.

The boy, who lives on Parkcliffe Avenue in Youngstown, is believed to have suffered the wound in an apartment at 3015 Northgate Drive in the township.

The boy's mother, 19, of Parkcliffe, said she saw a handgun laying on the floor, but when police arrived, there was no handgun in the apartment, only a shell casing, Tisone said.

Tisone said he the shooting occurred at a "gathering" that involved quite a few children, but it's still early in the investigation and he doesn't know what type of gathering it was.

Police interviewed people at the apartment Sunday but have more interviews to conduct.

The report lists the boy's mother's name and address and the name and address of a woman, 41, who lives at the Northgate apartment. Tisone said he doesn't know the relationship between the two women.

The boy's mother drove the boy to Northside Youngstown Hospital, Tisone said. He was flown by helicopter to Akron Children's.