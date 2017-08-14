JOBS
Jury selection underway in 2016 murder case


Published: Mon, August 14, 2017 @ 11:00 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Jury selection is underway in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a man accused of a murder just days after he was released from prison in another shooting.

Jermaine Bunn, 40, is on trial before Judge John Durkin on charges of aggravated murder, felonious assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm for the April 3, 2016, murder of 30-year-old Michael Pete during a party at a home on East Evergreen Avenue.

Bunn is acting as his own attorney on the case.

Bunn had been released from prison just 48 hours before he is accused of shooting Pete. Bunn was wounded in the face during the same shooting in an exchange of gunfire, police said.

