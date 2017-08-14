JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

story tease

Hubbard police seek missing 'at-risk' 15-year-old


Published: Mon, August 14, 2017 @ 11:55 a.m.

HUBBARD — Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a girl, 15, who has been missing from her home in Hubbard since Sunday morning.

Madison Copley was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Saturday prior to running away from her home early Sunday.

Police believe the girl is with Malik Perkins Williams, 21, of Solon. Williams is believed to be driving a 2012 white Affinity sport utilty vehicle.

Copley is considered to be an at-risk missing juvenile because of her having a medical condition for which she did not take her medication.

Copey is 5-feet-2-inches, about 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone knowing her whereabouts is asked to call Det. Chris Moffitt of the Hubbard Police Department at 330-534-8153 Ext. 3004.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes