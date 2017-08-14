Hubbard police seek missing 'at-risk' 15-year-old

HUBBARD — Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a girl, 15, who has been missing from her home in Hubbard since Sunday morning.

Madison Copley was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Saturday prior to running away from her home early Sunday.

Police believe the girl is with Malik Perkins Williams, 21, of Solon. Williams is believed to be driving a 2012 white Affinity sport utilty vehicle.

Copley is considered to be an at-risk missing juvenile because of her having a medical condition for which she did not take her medication.

Copey is 5-feet-2-inches, about 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone knowing her whereabouts is asked to call Det. Chris Moffitt of the Hubbard Police Department at 330-534-8153 Ext. 3004.