Glenn Miller Orchestra coming to Stambaugh

YOUNGSTOWN — The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra will come to Stambaugh Auditorium on Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m. for a Christmas concert.

Tickets range from $15 to $30 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the Stambaugh box office, 1000 Fifth Ave.; by phone at 330-259-0555; and online at stambaughauditorium.com.

The late Glenn Miller is one of the best known names from the swing era. He was the best-selling recording artist from 1939 to 1943, with songs that include “In the Mood,” “Moonlight Serenade,” “Pennsylvania 6-5000,” “Chattanooga Choo Choo,” “A String of Pearls,” “American Patrol,” “Tuxedo Junction,” “Elmer’s Tune” and “Little Brown Jug.”

Miller disbanded his famous orchestra in the height of its popularity and volunteered for the Army in 1942. While serving, he organized the Glenn Miller Army Air Force Band, entertaining servicemen by performing live and on radio shows.

An unexpected accident ended Miller’s life and career in 1944.

Today, the 18-member ensemble that bears Miller’s name performs many of the original hits from both the original band and the Army Air Force Band, along with modern tunes arranged in the Miller style.