Counter rally set in Charlottesville suspect’s Ohio town


Published: Mon, August 14, 2017 @ 12:49 p.m.

MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — An anti-white supremacists rally is planned in the Ohio city where a man accused of plowing his car into counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia had been living.

Organizers of the rally and march tonight in Maumee say they want to stand in solidarity with counter-protesters in Virginia and denounce all forms of racism.

James Alex Fields Jr., of Maumee, is charged with second-degree murder and other counts after authorities say he drove into a crowd Saturday, fatally injuring one woman and hurting 19 others.

A judge said today he’ll appoint an attorney to represent the 20-year-old Fields.

His mother told The Associated Press on Saturday she and her son moved from Kentucky to Maumee, a suburb near Toledo, about a year ago.

