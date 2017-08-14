JOBS
Closing arguments expected in Taylor Swift groping case


Published: Mon, August 14, 2017 @ 10:05 a.m.

DENVER (AP) — Lawyers are expected to make closing arguments Monday in a trial over allegations that a former radio host groped Taylor Swift backstage before a 2013 Denver concert.

The former DJ alleges in a competing federal lawsuit that the star’s mother and radio liaison set out to destroy his career.

A federal judge ruled Friday that former DJ David Mueller did not prove Swift personally tried to end his career.

But identical allegations against Andrea Swift and Frank Bell are expected to go to jurors.

Mueller sued the three after Swift’s team reported the 2013 encounter to his bosses. He’s seeking up to $3 million, saying the allegation cost him his job.

Swift countersued for a symbolic $1. The jury will also consider her assault claim.

She called the encounter despicable.

