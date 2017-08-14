JOBS
Austintown man faces charges after refusing to leave bar


Published: Mon, August 14, 2017 @ 11:33 a.m.

AUSTINTOWN — A man is charged with criminal trespass after allegedly returning to a bar several times after he was asked to leave for being severely intoxicated early Sunday.

Randall Balog Jr., 25, of Norquest Blvd., refused to leave JR'z Pub property, 1722 S. Raccoon Road, after several request from police, the report said.

Police responded to a call of a large fight between several people at the pub, the report said. Once on scene, police said they found Balog, who smelled of alcohol, and yelling "They jumped me," and "The bouncers and owners straight jumped me."

Balog continued to yell over police while they tried to talk to him, admitting he was kicked out of JR'z, the report said.

Police said in the report Balog "continued to advise officers and other customers that he wrestled for 13 years and that he was not afraid."

Witnesses told police Balog climbed a fence on their outdoor patio to get back inside the bar, and he was escorted out by security after attempting to fight employees, the report said.

Balog received additional charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. His court date is set for Monday.

