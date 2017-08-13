White Ohio cop repeatedly punches black suspect, video shows

Associated Press

EUCLID, Ohio

Suburban Cleveland police officials say an incident recorded on a cellphone video of a white officer repeatedly punching a black man and hitting his head on the pavement will be reviewed.

Euclid police has issued a statement that says the struggle occurred Saturday morning after a traffic stop. Police say a 25-year-old Cleveland man ignored the officer’s orders and began resisting. The video shows a struggle lasting more than three minutes before the man is handcuffed with help from other officers.

WEWS-TV reports the video had been shared on Facebook more than 12,000 times by Saturday night.

The man was examined at a jail and then released after posting bond for driving under suspension and resisting arrest charges.

Euclid police say the incident was recorded on a cruiser’s dashboard camera.