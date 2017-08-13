JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

White Ohio cop repeatedly punches black suspect, video shows


Published: Sun, August 13, 2017 @ 5:19 p.m.

Associated Press

EUCLID, Ohio

Suburban Cleveland police officials say an incident recorded on a cellphone video of a white officer repeatedly punching a black man and hitting his head on the pavement will be reviewed.

Euclid police has issued a statement that says the struggle occurred Saturday morning after a traffic stop. Police say a 25-year-old Cleveland man ignored the officer’s orders and began resisting. The video shows a struggle lasting more than three minutes before the man is handcuffed with help from other officers.

WEWS-TV reports the video had been shared on Facebook more than 12,000 times by Saturday night.

The man was examined at a jail and then released after posting bond for driving under suspension and resisting arrest charges.

Euclid police say the incident was recorded on a cruiser’s dashboard camera.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes