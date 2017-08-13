Valley residents urged to stand up to bigotry, hatred at Nonviolence Parade

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

This year’s observance of Ohio Nonviolence Week will give Mahoning Valley residents, organizations and businesses an opportunity to stand up against violence, intolerance, bigotry and hatred that were on display Saturday in Charlottesville, Va., its organizers say.

A variety of groups, led by the Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past, will kick off the observance with the Seventh Annual Nonviolence Parade and Rally in downtown Youngstown on Oct. 1.

It will begin at Wick Avenue and Wood Street and proceed downtown to the Covelli Centre for the rally.

The purpose of the parade and rally is to make members of the community pause and think about the need for all of us to work for nonviolence in our community, Sojourn to the Past organizers said. Penny Wells, director of Sojourn, said in light of what happened in Charlottesville, Va., on Saturday, the entire Mahoning Valley needs to stand up and speak out against, violence, intolerance, bigotry and hate. "In the words of Congressman John Lewis, an icon of the Civil Rights Movement, 'If not us, then who? If not now, then when?'"







The parade is open to all nonprofit organizations such as youth and community groups, schools, athletic teams, churches, neighborhood block watches as well as businesses, and government officials. There will be awards for the group with the best banner and the best float that carries out the theme of NONVIOLENCE AND PEACE. A trophy will be given for the best overall presentation for peace and nonviolence. There is no fee to participate in the parade.

Those who would like to participate by walking, driving a car/truck or creating a float must return the registration form by September 15, 2017. Registration forms are available by emailing Penny Wells pennywwells@sbcglobal.net, by phoning 330-207-4467 or by contacting the YSU Office of Student Diversity Activities. Return registration forms by email or mail to Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past, 4117 Oak Knoll Dr., Youngstown, Ohio, 44512.

Groups organizing the parade and week of activities include Sojourn, Youngstown City Schools, the Community Initiative to Reduce Violence, the city of Youngstown, the YSU Office of Student Diversity Activities and the university’s Department of Africana Studies and Youngstown Area Jewish Federation

For more information contact Penny Wells, director of Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past, at 330-207-4467.