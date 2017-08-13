JOBS
Thiel College professor published in journal


Published: Sun, August 13, 2017 @ 9:00 a.m.

GREENVILLE, PA. — Brian Bradshaw, Thiel College assistant professor of computer science, was published recently in a leading multimedia information systems peer-reviewed journal.

Bradshaw’s article, “A Case Study: How Are The Multimedia Technology Being Used by The Casino Gaming Industry,” was published in The Journal of Multimedia Information Systems.

The journal publishes papers on state-of-the-art multimedia information-processing systems.

Theoretical research contributions presenting new techniques, concepts or analyses; reports on experiences and experiments of implementation and application of theories; and tutorials on new technologies and trends are considered for the quarterly journal.

