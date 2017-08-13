JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

One man critical after pair shot in car early today


Published: Sun, August 13, 2017 @ 11:56 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A man is in critical condition after he and another man were shot early today as they were sitting in a parked car in the 500 block of Mistletoe Avenue.

Police said someone fired several shots at the vehicle at about 1 a.m., then drove away and crashed into a utility pole. The driver then ran off on foot and got away.

Police also found a .40-caliber handgun nearby at the Newport Branch of the Public Library Of Youngstown And Mahoning County.

Both men who were shot are being treated at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes