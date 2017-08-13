One man critical after pair shot in car early today

YOUNGSTOWN — A man is in critical condition after he and another man were shot early today as they were sitting in a parked car in the 500 block of Mistletoe Avenue.

Police said someone fired several shots at the vehicle at about 1 a.m., then drove away and crashed into a utility pole. The driver then ran off on foot and got away.

Police also found a .40-caliber handgun nearby at the Newport Branch of the Public Library Of Youngstown And Mahoning County.

Both men who were shot are being treated at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.