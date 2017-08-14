2-year-old boy shot in Valley, life-flighted to Akron

Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
A child will be life-flighted from Northside Hospital to Akron Children’s Hospital after apparently having been shot tonight.
Youngstown police said the child is a 2-year-old boy.
A call about the child came over dispatch just after 9 p.m. Police believe the apparent shooting may have happened in Liberty, though the matter is still in the preliminary stages of investigation.
This is a developing story. Watch for updates on Vindy.com and in Monday's Vindicator.
