2-year-old boy shot in Valley, life-flighted to Akron

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A child will be life-flighted from Northside Hospital to Akron Children’s Hospital after apparently having been shot tonight.

Youngstown police said the child is a 2-year-old boy.

A call about the child came over dispatch just after 9 p.m. Police believe the apparent shooting may have happened in Liberty, though the matter is still in the preliminary stages of investigation.

This is a developing story. Watch for updates on Vindy.com and in Monday's Vindicator.