Health screenings plus 5K run highlight 5th African American Male Wellness Walk/Run

YOUNGSTOWN

Carol Smith’s face beamed after she received the results of one of her important numbers.

“Everything is wonderful. My blood pressure is good, and my cholesterol numbers are to be mailed to me,” said Smith, a nurse and community health activist. “It’s a wonderful way to learn what we need to know about staying healthy.”

Smith was among the many men and women who took advantage of free health screenings, which were the main offerings of this morning’s fifth annual African American Male Wellness Walk/Run of the Mahoning Valley that began at the Covelli Centre.

People of all ages took part in the 5K walk and run that meandered through much of the downtown and back to the Covelli Centre. The first two participants to return were brothers Marquan and Marquise Herron, both of whom play for the East High School Golden Bears football team.

Licensed medical professionals, including more than 30 nursing students from ETI Technical College in Niles, provided the screenings for blood pressure, body-mass index, cholesterol, blood glucose, weight, dental care and hearing. Also available were flu vaccines and tests for lead.

Read more about the event in Sunday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.