CHARLOTTESVILLE | Troopers killed in helicopter identified

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP)

Virginia state police said one of their agency’s helicopters that was assisting law enforcement officers monitoring the white nationalist rally here today crashed outside Charlottesville, killing two troopers.

Lt. H. Jay Cullen of Midlothian and Trooper Berke M.M. Bates of Quinton were killed in the crash.

The crash happened just a few hours after a car plowed into a crowd of people peacefully protesting against the white nationalist rally. A 32-year-old woman was killed and at least two dozen were hurt.