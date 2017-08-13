CHARLOTTESVILLE | S.C. Republicans rush to explain state chairman's tweet

WASHINGTON (AP)

South Carolina Republican officials say their state party chairman didn’t mean for a tweet about conservatives being an “army of occupation” to describe a white nationalist rally in a Virginia college town.

State GOP Chairman Drew McKissick said in a tweet posted Saturday afternoon that “It is not enough that conservatives be a conquering army, we must be an army of occupation.” The tweet was signed “DM,” his initials.

Party officials tell The Associated Press that McKissick didn’t intend for the tweet to reference a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where three people were killed and dozens were sent to hospitals Saturday.

The officials tell AP McKissick uses an app called Buffer, that sends tweets on his behalf, to keep his account appearing to be active on Twitter.