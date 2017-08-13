CHARLOTTESVILLE | Driver in deadly attack from Ohio, officials say

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.

CNN is reporting the driver in the deadly attack on a protest of a pro-white rally here is James Alex Fields Jr., 20, of Maumee, Ohio.

He is in custody at Charlottesville County Regional Jail.

A 32-year-old woman died when a car was driven into the crowd during the anti-rally protest earlier today.

Superintendent Martin Kumer with the Albermarle-Charlottesville County Regional Jail said Fields is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder, malicious wounding and failure to stop, CNN reportes.