33rd Warren Italian fest keeps Italian-American history alive, committee members say

WARREN

Sunday is the last chance to enjoy the food and entertainment and renew acquaintances as the 33rd annual Warren Italian-American Heritage Festival winds down on Warren’s Courthouse Square.

The day’s agenda includes an Italian outdoor Mass at 9:30 a.m., a continental breakfast at 10:45 a.m., bocce tournament at 11 a.m., and a parade at 2 p.m.

Performing on the main stage in the evening are Dominic Tocco from 7 to 8 p.m.; Tony Ieluzzi from 8:15 to 9:15 p.m., and Amanda Beagle of Warren, 2004 Miss Ohio at 9:30 p.m.

People come out by many thousands for the food and entertainment and to meet people, said Carol Ficeti, president of the festival committee.

Some even center class and family reunions around the festival, she said.

The event is a chance to display the Italian community’s cultural heritage, said Ficeti, who noted that the cultural tent directly in front of the Trumbull County Courthouse shows the history of all 20 of Italy’s regions and a display detailing the Italian journey in the Mahoning Valley.

“The Italian festival helps keep our heritage alive,” said Phil Sidoti, who has served on the festival committee for all of its 33 years.

“It lets young people learn where their grandparents [came from] and know what they went through to get to the United States and the Mahoning Valley,” Sidoti said.

He said it was the idea of Lou Metter to have an Italian-American heritage festival in Warren.

“Lou had a dream that became a reality, and he died the next year.”

