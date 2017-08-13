JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

2 injured in crash on SR 11 today


Published: Sat, August 12, 2017 @ 9:28 p.m.

VIENNA

Two people sustained minor injuries in a two-car crash at about 5:30 p.m. today on state Route 11 near King-Graves Road, according to the Trumbull County 911 Center.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Warren Post, the vehicles were northbound on Route 11 when one struck the other, causing both to go off the road and strike trees. One man was sent to a hospital with what was believed to be minor injuries, and another person was trapped in a vehicle for a period of time, according to authorities.

The OSHP is investigating the crash. Charges had not been filed as of 8:30 p.m.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes