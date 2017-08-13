2 injured in crash on SR 11 today

VIENNA

Two people sustained minor injuries in a two-car crash at about 5:30 p.m. today on state Route 11 near King-Graves Road, according to the Trumbull County 911 Center.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Warren Post, the vehicles were northbound on Route 11 when one struck the other, causing both to go off the road and strike trees. One man was sent to a hospital with what was believed to be minor injuries, and another person was trapped in a vehicle for a period of time, according to authorities.

The OSHP is investigating the crash. Charges had not been filed as of 8:30 p.m.