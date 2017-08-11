Suspected burglar found hiding in entertainment center

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said police answering a burglary call Thursday at a West Side home found a man in a second floor bedroom hiding behind an entertainment center.

Officers were called about 11 a.m. to a home in the 100 block of North Richview Avenue for a report of a burglary in progress and when they arrived they found the home broken into and went inside.

Reports said several drawers in the house were ransacked and a man later identified as Joseph Duarte, 33, of South Maryland Avenue, was found hiding.

Duarte had a bag of marijuana and rolling papers in his pockets and in a backpack he took inside with him police found a crack pipe, a needle and a burnt spoon. Duarte was taken to the Mahoning County jail on charges of burglary, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.