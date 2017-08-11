Street racing motorcyclists cited in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN

Two men were cited about 10:35 p.m. for street racing after an officer on his way to a fight call saw them racing their motorcycles on Market Street.

Jason Brozman, 30, of Washington Boulevard in Boardman and Michael Desenze, also 30, of Georgia, were each issued a summons to appear in municipal court.

Reports said the officer was going south on Market Street when he saw the motorcycles jockeying for position and driving at a high rate of speed in the opposite direction. When the motorcycle Desenze was riding reached Myrle Avenue, reports said he drove on one wheel for a block like he was celebrating.