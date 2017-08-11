Police: Hair stylist slain in Chicago stabbed more than 40 times

CHICAGO (AP) — A hair stylist suffered more than 40 stab wounds to his upper body in a fatal attack last month in the high-rise Chicago condo of a Northwestern University professor, police said today.

The since-fired professor, Wyndham Lathem, and Oxford University financial officer Andrew Warren were arrested in the San Francisco area eight days after 26-year-old Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau was found dead last month.

Cornell-Duranleau suffered "lacerations and mutilations to his body, his upper body, but not to the point of decapitation," Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said. He described the attack as "certainly very intense."

Authorities have said the attack on Cornell-Duranleau, a Michigan native who moved to Chicago last year, was so brutal that the blade of the knife investigators believe was used in the stabbing was broken. When police found him, he had already been dead for at least 12 hours.

Guglielmi said police believe there might have been some tension in Lathem and Cornell-Duranleau's relationship.

"We've been looking a great deal, not only at the relationship between Dr. Lathem and the victim, but also the connection between all three," he said.