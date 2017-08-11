OSHP believes hit-skip led to fatal Ohio motorcycle crash

MARION, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State Highway Patrol investigators believe a hit-skip vehicle may have led to a fatal Ohio motorcycle crash.

The patrol says 20-year-old Jacob Cannon, of Marion, died early Thursday when he lost control of the bike and overturned.

The patrol says a preliminary review of evidence indicates Cannon may have been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The patrol says damage on the vehicle would be contained to the front. An investigation continues.