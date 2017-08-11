JOBS
Ohio murder suspect shot by officer serving arrest warrant


Published: Fri, August 11, 2017 @ 2:40 p.m.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say a police officer working with a U.S. Marshals fugitive task force shot and wounded a murder suspect in Cleveland.

A Cleveland police spokesman says a task force member from Euclid shot 22-year-old Mckale Hill around 9:30 a.m. today. Hill was shot in the head and is hospitalized in serious condition.

Pete Elliott, U.S. Marshal for northern Ohio, says task force members were conducting surveillance on a home before serving an arrest warrant when Hill got into a car and drove toward the Euclid officer, prompting him to fire four shots.

The officer hasn’t been identified. He wasn’t injured.

Hill was charged in November with aggravated murder for a slaying in Cleveland.

The Cleveland police use of deadly force team is investigating Friday’s shooting.

