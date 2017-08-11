JOBS
Officials: Baby found in plastic bag doing ’remarkably well’


Published: Fri, August 11, 2017 @ 10:31 a.m.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (AP) — Officials say an 8-month-old baby found abandoned in a plastic bag left in the backyard of a New York home is doing “remarkably well.”

Chemung County Assistant District Attorney Terry Northrup says the infant remained in stable condition at a Rochester hospital Friday, three days after she was found in a white plastic garbage bag left near bushes behind a home in Elmira.

Authorities say the child’s 17-year-old mother, Harriette Hoyt, of Sayre, Pennsylvania, abandoned her child in the yard around noon last Saturday. Neighbors checking on an animal-like sound coming from the yard discovered the baby early Tuesday afternoon.

Hoyt was charged with attempted murder. She remains in the county jail on $250,000 cash bail.

The lawyer representing her wasn’t available for comment.

