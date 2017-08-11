North Side woman found in Niagara Falls died of stab wounds, strangulation

YOUNGSTOWN

The death of a North Side woman whose body was found in the trunk of a car in Niagara Falls, N.Y., has been ruled a homicide.

Lt. Doug Bobovnyik said Friday the Niagara County Coroner’s Office found that Anvia Mickens, 28, of Bradley Lane, died of multiple stab wounds and strangulation.

Her body was found in the trunk of a car belonging to her boyfriend, Jeshawn Elliott, 37, of Outlook Avenue, in a Niagara Falls parking lot Wednesday after Elliott’s brother called police in both cities and said Elliott told him he had stabbed Mickens.

Police have not determined where Mickens was killed.

Bobovnyik would not say how many times she was stabbed, only confirming that it was more than a dozen times. The Buffalo News reported she was stabbed 23 times and an additional 14 lacerations were found during an autopsy.