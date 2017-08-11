Main library in Youngstown will be closed Aug. 17 to prepare for Literary Society event

YOUNGSTOWN — The Main Library of the Public Library of Youngstown & Mahoning County, 305 Wick Ave., will be closed all day Thursday to prepare for the Literary Society author event featuring Mary Kay Andrews.

All other libraries in the system will observe their regular hours.

Andrews is a New York Times best-selling author, whose books include “The Weekenders,” “Beach Town,” “Deep Dish,” “Summer Rental,” and “Ladies’ Night.”

The fundraising event is $70 per person and includes a copy of the author’s newest work, “The Beach House Cookbook.”

Admission also includes appetizers, dessert, one glass of wine, Literary Society membership and author book-signing.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for cocktails and appetizer reception. The author’s presentation begins at 7 p.m. and she will sign books after her talk.

For Literary Society event reservations, contact the library’s development office at 330-740-6086.