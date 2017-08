Lockup List Friday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

BAKER, EVA 2/8/1993 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



BARRETT, FREDRICK C 11/15/1978 SEBRING POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

BARTOLOMEW, BRIAN RONALD 9/1/1998 SPRINGFIELD POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



BOYD, RAYMOND 7/20/1973 AKRON US MARSHALS SERVICE Fugitive From Justice



CARTWRIGHT, MARK WAYNE 2/2/1981 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Illegal Assembly or Possession of Chemicals for the Manufacture of Drugs

CRAMER, PAUL VAUGHN 5/13/1972 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)

DUARTE III, JOSEPH THEODORE 1/29/1984 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Burglary

FITZGERALD, BRITTNEY S 3/8/1987 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. FRA Suspension

HEISELMAN, ADAM 4/25/1996 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Carrying Concealed Weapons

HILBERT, SEAN P 8/6/1991 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Obstructing Justice

JENKINS, ERIK ELIJAH 9/4/1995 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Contempt Of Court

JONES, TERRON L 11/13/1998 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Aggravated Menacing

KESLAR, TROY THOMAS 6/14/1981 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Having Weapons While Under Disability

KIMBROUGH, JAYQHAWN 2/24/1999 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Carrying Concealed Weapons

KNOX, CHELBE 7/20/1991 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension Revocation Or Restriction

LAMBERT, GLENN DANIEL 11/12/1979 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Illegal Assembly or Possession of Chemicals for the Manufacture of Drugs

LAMBERT, NICOLE RACHELLE 8/2/1991 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Illegal Assembly or Possession of Chemicals for the Manufacture of Drugs

MARAVOLA, HEATHER L 5/10/1987 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Drug Paraphernalia

MCKEE, NATALIE 6/25/1979 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Nonsupport Of Dependents

PHILLIPS, ANGEL M 7/5/1975 CANFIELD POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

RIBARICH AL-TAWEEL, JENNIFER L 11/20/1978 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer

ROSENBERG, TIFFANY 1/5/1999 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Trafficking in Drugs

SAYERS, DAWNA N 7/8/1982 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Probation Violation

SEAMAN, JOEY RYAN 5/28/1981 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer

SPRAGUE, MIRANDA L 8/10/1988 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse

STEVENS, ROXSANNE L 1/17/1989 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Probation Violation

TALLEY, DEVON MAURICE 12/23/1992 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. FRA Suspension

WELSH, MICHAEL A 9/8/1973 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Tampering w/ Evidence

WILSON, SYLEAN JERROD 9/1/1993 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Felonious Assault

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ANGLIN, JEFFREY LEON 11/30/1984 5/18/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



AVILES- SUAREZ, GILBERTO 1/5/1985 12/16/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



BARWINSKI, ELLIOT 8/21/1976 6/9/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



BOWMAN, RAYMOND 10/1/1997 8/11/2017 CR4 SUMMONS

BRICENO, LEAH VAN 5/11/1994 8/9/2017 BONDED OUT



BYRD, NATHANIEL WILSON JR 3/22/1968 7/20/2017 TIME SERVED

CHANDLER, CHAUNCEY D 3/7/1983 7/13/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



DERRICO, JOSEPH 5/7/1989 6/5/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



EATON, DAKOTA 2/16/1994 8/8/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

EDWARDS, MARION C 4/1/1988 3/9/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

FAIRCHILD, ALAN PAUL 2/11/1967 7/24/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



FREETAGE, DANIEL JACOB 5/18/1979 7/11/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

FRIEND, CLARISSA JO 9/17/1993 7/11/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



HARRIS, PHILLIP DAWAYNE 11/19/1972 7/27/2017 TIME SERVED



HYLER, CHRISTOPHER LEE 9/24/1988 10/25/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

JONES, MARVIN EARL 12/14/1955 7/6/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

KELLY, STEVEN S 7/23/1970 8/10/2017 BONDED OUT

KELTZ, TYLER JAMES 2/15/1994 6/19/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

LAVIN, JESSE J 2/10/1982 2/25/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



LEWIS, FRED LEE III 12/22/1995 7/25/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

MCLANE, EDWARD 5/25/1986 5/2/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



MOTTON, SHAYYANA D 2/19/1986 8/10/2017 CR4 SUMMONS



PENCE, RANDY W 3/31/1983 8/10/2017 BONDED OUT



REID, MARCEL A 3/6/1977 2/11/2017 TIME SERVED



ROSEN, DANIEL PATRICK 3/4/1985 7/21/2017 TIME SERVED



SHAVERS, CURTIS L 11/2/1973 7/31/2017 TIME SERVED



SMITH, DOMINICK A 8/11/1990 3/5/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



WESTON, JAY ROBERT 1/27/1986 8/11/2017 CR4 SUMMONS



WILKINS, JAZMIN NICOLE 4/4/1993 10/21/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



YOUNG-WALSH, KATRINA 12/4/1986 4/17/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY