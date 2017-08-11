Kimble gets 3 years' probation after admitting sexual contact with disabled woman

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A man who pleaded guilty to having sexual contact with a mentally disabled 18-year-old family member received a one-year jail sentence with credit for one year he’s served awaiting disposition of his case.

In June this year, John Kimble, 47, of North Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of gross sexual imposition, which involves sexual contact.

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted Kimble on two counts of gross sexual imposition in July 2016 for crimes that were said to have occurred in June of that year.

The woman involved had disabilities that impaired her ability to resist or consent, and Kimble was aware of those disabilities, the indictment said.

