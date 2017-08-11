Kenyatta declared winner of disputed Kenya presidential vote

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared the winner today of Kenya's hard-fought presidential election, but opposition candidate Raila Odinga alleged the voting was rigged.

In announcing the results of Tuesday's contest, the election commission said Kenyatta won a second term with 54 percent in balloting it called "credible, fair and peaceful."

Hundreds of riot police were in the streets of the capital, Nairobi, amid fears of further protests by opposition supporters, who called the vote a "charade" and said challenging the outcome in court wasn't an option.

Kenyatta, the 55-year-old son of Kenya's first president after independence from Britain, appealed for calm and unity after the bitter campaign.

"Kenya belongs to all of us," he said. "Let us shun violence and let us refuse to be used for short-term political gain."

He said he was extending a "hand of friendship" to "our older brother," Odinga.

"We need and must continue to work together for the welfare of our people and in order to keep this country united," said Kenyatta, who also defeated Odinga in 2013. "We reach out to you. We reach out to your supporters."

The election was a test of the stability of the East African economic power as many recalled the postelection bloodshed a decade ago that left more than 1,000 dead.

"We have seen the results of political violence and I am certain there is no single Kenyan who would wish to go back to those days," Kenyatta said.