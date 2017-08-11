JOBS
Flower and seed exchange is Saturday morning at Canfield Fairgrounds


Published: Fri, August 11, 2017 @ 4:28 p.m.

CANFIELD — Mahoning County Ohio State University Extension’s Master Gardener Volunteer Program will have a flower-and-seed exchange at Canfield Fairgrounds next to the Pumpkin Barn from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Anyone is welcome to bring plants, seeds or bulbs for the exchange as long as they’re properly labeled by an OSU master gardener. Gardening tools, containers, unopened fertilizers and garden decorations can be exchanged as well.

People participating must have their plant item labeled before the exchange at 10 a.m. The exchange begins at 11 a.m. and each participant will leave with a new plant, seed or bulb.

