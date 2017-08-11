Fire causes interior damage at Deerfield eatery

DEERFIELD

A fire at a popular Deerfield restaurant caused some interior damage, but, authorities said, nothing that could permanently close the business.

The fire department responded to a call at about 12:30 a.m. today of a fire at Circle Restaurant, 1290 state Route 14, Deerfield.

The cause of the fire is not yet determined, Chief Brian Allison said, but it appears to be electrical.

Fire crews entered the business by breaking through a wall and doused hot spots in the space between the ceiling and roof. Allison said the fire was subdued in about two hours.

The majority of the damage to the restaurant is from smoke and water inside, and there is minimal structural damage.

Fire crews from Deerfield, Berlin Center, Palmyra and Atwater were on the scene, as well as Portage County sheriffs and Portage County Fire Investigation Unit.