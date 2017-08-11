Domestic and disorderly arrests in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN

One person was arrested for domestic violence and two were cited for resisting arrest and disorderly conduct about 11:15 a.m. Thursday after police responded to a fight call in the 500 block of Almyra Avenue.

Eva Baker, 24, of Donald Avenue, was arrested after reports said officers saw her on the porch on top of a man punching him. She was taken to the Mahoning County jail.

Deharlynn Scurry, 18, of Verona Drive, was cited for resisting arrest and disorderly conduct after reports said she refused to leave the area and continued to shout insults at the people in the home. When an officer tried to take her into custody she pulled away and had to be taken to the ground, reports said.

Kasheara Abron, 20, of Cameron Avenue, then moved toward the officer and had to be pushed back, reports said. Abron and Scurry were both issued citations to appear in municipal court.