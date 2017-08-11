Chemicals in home could have exploded, prosecutor tells Youngstown judge

YOUNGSTOWN

Bond was set at $75,000 each Friday for three people accused of running a methamphetamine lab on the West Side.

Arraigned in municipal court before Judge Elizabeth Koby on first-degree felony charges of illegal possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs and possession of drugs were Glenn Lambert, 37; Nicole Lambert, 26; and Mark Cartwright, 36.

Assistant City Prosecutor Jeffrey Moliterno told Judge Kobly that the charge of illegal possession of chemicals is a first-degree felony because six children ranging in age from 2 to 11 were in the 1931 Manhattan Ave. house and that the chemicals for the lab were so unstable that they could have exploded.

The Lamberts, who are husband and wife, had a father-and-son legal team from Akron representing them, attorneys Lawrence and Tyler Whitney.

Cartwright did not have an attorney. Judge Kobly appointed one for him.

