Bond set for Youngstown Street Department employee charged with punching supervisor


Published: Fri, August 11, 2017 @ 1:50 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Bond was set at $30,000 today for a street department employee accused of punching his supervisor.

John Cox, 57, was arraigned on a charge of felonious assault before Judge Elizabeth Kobly.

Cox is accused of punching his supervisor just after 9 a.m. on Brooklyn Avenue after the supervisor was upset Cox did not finish some work he was supposed to complete.

The victim received a facial fracture and a concussion, police said.

