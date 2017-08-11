Bond set for Youngstown Street Department employee charged with punching supervisor

YOUNGSTOWN — Bond was set at $30,000 today for a street department employee accused of punching his supervisor.

John Cox, 57, was arraigned on a charge of felonious assault before Judge Elizabeth Kobly.

Cox is accused of punching his supervisor just after 9 a.m. on Brooklyn Avenue after the supervisor was upset Cox did not finish some work he was supposed to complete.

The victim received a facial fracture and a concussion, police said.