Boardman's Branch Street Coffee owners expand to Columbiana


Published: Fri, August 11, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

COLUMBIANA

Generations Coffee Lab is more than a coffee shop.

It’s where the chemistry of coffee is heavily thought about to make the perfect cup.

The chemist in this lab is Matt Campbell, a former nuclear medicine technologist turned coffee connoisseur, who started his coffee business two years ago.

With his wife, Kristin, a Mahoning Valley native, Matt opened Branch Street Coffee Roasters in Boardman with a coffee roaster proudly displayed in the front.

Now the Campbells have taken over Generations, a Columbiana coffee shop that’s been there for three years and was a main competitor for Branch Street, another coffee shop.

Generations will offer free coffee from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. today with local entertainer Whiskey Pilot playing after 5 p.m. and free Generations merchandise while supplies last.

Read more about the business in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

