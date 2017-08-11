$1 million in federal grants awarded to Youngstown schools, United Way

YOUNGSTOWN — The U.S. Department of Education awarded $1 million total for programming in the Youngstown area.

The Youngstown City School District received about $600,000 to be divided among Paul C. Bunn, William Holmes McGuffey and Martin Luther King elementary schools.

The United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley has received $400,000 for Success By 6 programming at Williamson Elementary School in Youngstown and other Valley schools. Success By 6 helps children develop the social and academic skills so they are prepared to enter kindergarten.

The grants, called the 21st Century Community Learning Center grants, focus on academic enrichment at inner-city and rural schools.