JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

YNDC looking for award nominations


Published: Thu, August 10, 2017 @ 8:24 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

YNDC has established a Neighborhood Champion Award that will honor three Youngstown residents who have stood up and taken action to improve their neighborhoods. Any resident of the city may be nominated for the award. To nominate someone who deserves to be recognized, download the nomination form from www.yndc.org. Fill out the form with the candidate’s name, contact information, and a description of why they are a neighborhood champion. Three selected champions will receive $1,000 each for a neighborhood improvement project of their choice. The form can be dropped off or mailed to the YNDC office, 820 Canfield Road, Youngstown, OH 44511, or emailed to Tom Hetrick at thetrick@yndc.org. The nomination deadline is Friday at 5 p.m.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes