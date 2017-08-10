YNDC looking for award nominations

YOUNGSTOWN

YNDC has established a Neighborhood Champion Award that will honor three Youngstown residents who have stood up and taken action to improve their neighborhoods. Any resident of the city may be nominated for the award. To nominate someone who deserves to be recognized, download the nomination form from www.yndc.org. Fill out the form with the candidate’s name, contact information, and a description of why they are a neighborhood champion. Three selected champions will receive $1,000 each for a neighborhood improvement project of their choice. The form can be dropped off or mailed to the YNDC office, 820 Canfield Road, Youngstown, OH 44511, or emailed to Tom Hetrick at thetrick@yndc.org. The nomination deadline is Friday at 5 p.m.