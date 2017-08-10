Yard sale scheduled for Saturday

LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA.

Fifteen miles of hidden treasure will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday along state Route 208 through Volant, New Wilmington, Pulaski and New Bedford, Pa. The event is sponsored by Volant Mills in observance of National Yard Sale Day. Residents, churches and businesses will offer items for sale. The mill will feature homemade Amish doughnuts, baked goods, local produce, honey and more from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information, call 724-533-5611 or visit www.volantshops.com.