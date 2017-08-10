Woman charged for spitting on Struthers cops

STRUTHERS — Police arrested a woman on a warrant Wednesday after they said she spat on them and made threats during a call for mental-health assistance.

Jykeera Jones, 19, of Akron faces charges of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, resisting arrest, a misdemeanor, and harassment by way of forcing an officer to come into contact with bodily substances, a felony.

Police responded last Friday to home on East Midlothian Boulevard for an apparent suicide attempt by Jones. According to police report, Jones tried run away when police arrived and she used profanity and epithets against the police officers and EMTs.

Officers reported they tried to restrain her by strapping her down onto a cot, when she spat at two police officers. She was then transported to Mercy Health Hospital.

She was arrested on the outstanding charges Wednesday after police said they saw her walking in the area of East Midlothian. Officers booked her into the Mahoning County jail. She will be arraigned Friday in Struthers Municipal Court. Jones could not be reached for comment.