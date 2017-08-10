Warren judge sends mother to jail after she disregards his orders

WARREN

Judge Terry Ivanchak of Warren Municipal Court says he took the unusual step of sending a woman to jail earlier this week for six months as an “attention grabber” after finding her guilty of child endangering and animal cruelty.

Judge Ivanchak sentenced Brandi L. Davis, 25, of Van Wye Street Southeast to three years’ probation in June after her three children were found to have “head to toe flea bites” and no food in a house that also contained two undernourished dogs.

Davis admitted to police she had used heroin that day.

The children, age 8, 10 and 11, were sent to live with relatives, and she signed over two of the dogs to the county dog pound. She was ordered to have no contact with the children unless approved by Trumbull County Children Services.

But the other reason the judge sent her to jail Tuesday was that two months after he ordered her to get counseling for substance abuse and follow other social-service agency recommendations, she failed to do any of it.

